Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1201 Hiland Ave.
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
1201 Hiland Ave.
Coraopolis, PA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Rd.
Bridgeville, PA
View Map

Donald Broadnax


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Broadnax Obituary
Donald W. Broadnax, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, longtime resident of Sewickley and Ambridge, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at South Western Veteran Center, at the age of 88. Donald was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to the late Lela Wheetly Dausuel and Russell Broadnax. He is survived by his brother, Marvin Broadnax, and sister-in-law, Marjorie Bailey. Donald was married to Shirley Morris Broadnax. He was the loving father of Donna Lee Carter, of Pittsburgh, and grandfather to Justin Carter and great-grandfather to Lupi. Donald was also uncle to Marcene "Tina" Martin, Ronald Broadnax, Donna Spencer and Gregory Broadnax. He was stepfather to Gwen Clements, Ken "Butch" Morris, Craig "Skip" Morris and Debora Morris Friday. He had 10 step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Donald was a Marine sergeant in the Korean War. Donald worked for Rheem Mfg. in Monaca and also was a Crane Operator for LTV Aliquippa Steel Mill. He worked for Neighborhood Legal Services in Pittsburgh. Donald was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, of Coraopolis. He had served as an usher and trustee and sang in the choir. Don loved to bowl and was an avid Steelers fan. He also enjoyed reading, photography, art and traveling. He was a great handyman. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. Further visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1201 Hiland Ave., Coraopolis. The Rev. Michael Peterson will officiate the service. Burial will be Monday, March 9, 2020, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -