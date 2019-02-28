Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Donald C. Campbell


Donald C. Campbell Obituary
Donald C. Campbell, 81, of West Newton, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 1, 1937, in Glassport, he was the son of the late William and Ethel (Kallenbaugh) Werner. Donald was a truck driver and also served in the Air Force. He is survived by his longtime companion of 31 years, Dorothy D. Shepler, of West Newton; and sisters, Diane Werner, of New Cumberland, Pa., and Grace Stinespring, of Scio, Ohio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934.
www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 28, 2019
