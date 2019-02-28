|
|
Donald C. Campbell, 81, of West Newton, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Born Aug. 1, 1937, in Glassport, he was the son of the late William and Ethel (Kallenbaugh) Werner. Donald was a truck driver and also served in the Air Force. He is survived by his longtime companion of 31 years, Dorothy D. Shepler, of West Newton; and sisters, Diane Werner, of New Cumberland, Pa., and Grace Stinespring, of Scio, Ohio.
