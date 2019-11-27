|
|
Donald C. "Donnie" Knopfel, 77, of Plum, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, following complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Alice (Cook) Knopfel; father of Dawn (Bob) Wilson and Darrell Knopfel; grandfather of Danielle (John) Cook and Grace Knopfel; great-grandfather of Trevor, Robert John "R.J.," and Charlotte "Letti"; also survived by nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Joanie Knopfel; and dear friend, Elmer Mormur. He will be greatly missed by his sweet, furry companion, Addy. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Elsie Knopfel; and siblings, Darrell Knopfel and Charlene Knopfel. Donnie served in the Army in Fort Dix, N.J., as an MP, during Vietnam. When he returned home, he owned and operated the Gulf Station in Unity. He went on to retire from the Pittsburgh International Airport. He enjoyed everything sports and took the Knopfel Softball team to the World Series of Softball in Baltimore, Md., and even found time to golf, play basketball and spend time fishing and hunting. Dedicated to the community, he served as a Plum Borough councilman for many years and was a Mason. His sense of adventure led him to try many things, including sailing in the ocean and dance lessons with Alice. He was fun-loving, lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple pleasures: traveling to the beaches of Aruba and out west, playing cards, and trying anything and everything. Though he spent his last few years in nursing care, Donnie was never without visitors. He was blessed with devoted friends that kept him company, along with his family, and helped to fill his days with laughter and joy.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road at Universal Road, Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St., No. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 27, 2019