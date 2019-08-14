Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Donald C. Smeltzer


1928 - 2019
Donald C. Smeltzer Obituary
Donald C. Smeltzer, 91, of Greensburg, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was born June 11, 1928, in Jeannette, a son of the late Charles and Dora Mae Weible Smeltzer. He was a member of Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. While in the Army, Donald served in Italy as a ski trooper. Prior to retirement, he was a draftsman and vice-president at Overly Manufacturing, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen Ferace Smeltzer; a brother, Eugene Smeltzer; two half-brothers, Lemont and Alfred Kunkle; and three half-sisters, Iris Sarver Pyne, Evelyn McDowell and Patricia Boudreaux. He is survived by a brother, Glenn (Betty Merrill) Smeltzer, of Maryland; two nephews and nieces, including Ronald W. Sarver, of Ligonier, and Dwight K. (Anna) Sarver, of Greensburg, Shirley (Fred) Greeno, of New York, Kathy (Robert) McCowan, of Florida, James (JoAnn) Ferace Jr., of Greensburg, and Eugene (Laurie) Ferace, of Greensburg; and a special care giving niece, Susan Witt, and her daughter, Melissa (Josh) Lenhart, both of Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Entombment with full military honors, accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greensburg Salvation Army, 131 E. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave. No. 600, Bethesda, MD 20814. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
