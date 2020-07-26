Donald C. Weatherhead Jr., 75, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Don was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Greensburg to the late Donald and Henrietta (Flock) Weatherhead. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and served in the Army in the Vietnam War where he met his wife, Cho. He retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel. In 1970, he moved to Dugway, Utah, where he worked for the U.S. Government as a chemist for 42 years before retiring and returning to Greensburg. He was an avid reader, amateur genealogist, and collector of military paraphernalia, and loved to frequent local eateries. He also enjoyed Geocaching and Munzees under the handle of DragonSoldier45. He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters, Leona Hilgert and Ethel Brunot. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cho; children, Wendy Robrecht, of Churchville, Md., Wanda Clark, of Greensburg, and Donnie Weatherhead of Alexandria, Va., their spouses, respectively, Tom Robrecht, 1SG (Ret.) Adam Clark and Erin Murphy; grandchildren, Adam and Billy Clark, and grandpup, Ellie. Don's family will host a public viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Public graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with military honors accorded by the VFW Post #33 at Westmoreland County Memorial Park , Route #136 Greensburg. (CDC guidelines require face masks and social distancing and a occupancy limit of 25 people at one time.) In lieu of flowers, donations requested to USO. For online condolences and information, visit www.kepplegraft.com