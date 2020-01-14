Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Donald C. Wilker


1966 - 2020
Donald C. Wilker Obituary
Donald C. Wilker, 53, of McKeesport, formerly of North Huntingdon, died peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1966, in Jeannette and was the son of Barbara (Heil) Wilker, of North Huntingdon, and the late Donald R. Wilker. Don was employed as a machinist in charge of quality control for Cleaveland/Price, of Trafford. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in North Huntingdon and a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1222, of Jeannette. Don was an avid competitive bowler, with two 300 games on his record, enjoyed skiing and was a true motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of nearly seven years, Jennifer (Chytil) Wilker; a sister, Brenda Wilker, of North Huntingdon; an uncle, Bruce Heil, of North Huntingdon; mother-in-law, Catherine Morrow, of West Homestead; brother-in-law, Bill (Nicola Dempsey) Chytil; and niece and nephew, Olivia and Liam Dempsey. The family wishes to extend their thanks to his close friends, caregivers Anne Ladik, Paula Kircher and Mike Sonnie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Don's riding friends are invited to bring their motorcycles.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
