Donald C. Wise, 81, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 5, 1938, in Greensburg, son of the late Clifford C. and Frances Jessie Wise. Donald worked for PennDot as a driver for 30 years. He loved to ride his Harley-Davidson Trikes and go to and participate in garden tractor pulls. But most of all, his favorite activity was flirting with women. He was preceded in death by both parents and his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Jane Sensenich Wise. He is survived by three daughters, Donna J. Kunkle and husband, Ken, of New Stanton, Debra A. Wise and significant other, Randy Kalp, of Pleasant Unity, and Diane L. Opsitnick and husband, Bill, of Crabtree; two sons, Donald C. Wise Jr. and significant other, Bev Stoner, of Youngwood, and Donald A. Wise and fiancee, Stephanie Burk, of Youngwood; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. There will be a private visitation at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich Sr. Sup. Ronald A. Rich Jr. FD. A private interment will take place at the Middletown Cemetery in Middletown. The family will be hosting a celebration of life for both Donald and his late wife Mary Jane at a later date to be announced. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.