Donald D. Daugherty
1950 - 2020
Donald David Daugherty, 70, of Scottdale, passed away at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Don was born Sept. 12, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late George Henry and Ellen Marie (Cassidy) Daugherty. Don was married to Terri (Kuhns) Daugherty, who passed away April 28, 2018. Don was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a retired master sergeant with the PA National Guard with more than 20 years service, and a former police officer for Scottdale Borough. A graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1968, Don enjoyed serving as a referee for organized basketball and softball. He also was an avid golfer and fisherman who took pleasure in camping and traveling, watching golf and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family: his two children, Sandra Shifflett and husband, John, of Scottdale, and Donald Daugherty and wife, Jenny, of Mt. Pleasant, and their mother, Elaine Daugherty; his stepdaughter, Julie Fisher and husband, Jeremy; his six grandchildren, Cynthia Janos (Joshua), Jessica Smith (Kevin), Anna Davis, Kailyn Daugherty, Gage Daugherty and JT Shifflett; his three stepgrandchildren, Maddox, Stella and Willow; his three great-grandchildren, Ella, Bristol and Jameson; his brother, Thomas Daugherty and wife, Linda, of Hunker; his sister-in-law, Marsha Daugherty, of Hunker; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by his brother, George William "Bill" Daugherty, Dec. 20, 2018. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Final resting place will be in Scottdale Cemetery. Full military honors will be bestowed by the joint PA National Guard and Recruitment Services. The family expresses appreciation to the heart and vascular unit at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for their loving care! Memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans at www.dav.org. Love Lasts Forever!



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Sandy, Donnie, and families I am saddened to learn of Don’s passing. He will be dearly missed by all.
Cindy Morgan Boley
Friend
October 16, 2020
We were sorry to hear that our friend Don passed away. He was a great guy whom we became friends with when he and my husband Bill refereed basketball together. He did get up here to visit us in Canada and we all fished together.
Lana and Bill Latchford
Friend
