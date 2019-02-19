|
|
Donald D. Faletto, 80, of Penn Township, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Hahntown to the late George and Louise Peretto Faletto. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry Bush Faletto; three loving children, Lisa (Neil) Baughman, David (Janet) Faletto, and Daniel Faletto; three grandchildren, Matthew (Gretchen) Baughman, Megan Baughman, and Nicholas Faletto; great-grandchildren, Landon and Lexington; and brothers, Joseph Faletto and Thomas (Joan) Faletto.
Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
Don's family is grateful to Careline Health Group Chaplain, the Rev. Susan Beth Hans, and nurse Linda Morrow for the compassionate hospice care given to Don. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Careline Health Group, 1225 S. Main St., Suite 104, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 19, 2019