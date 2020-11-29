Donald D. Fowler, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Blanche (Smith) Fowler. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Kennametal for 37 years. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Methodist Church in Youngstown. Don started working as a caddy at Latrobe Country Club when he was 12 years old. His mother sent him there to give a sandwich to his brother, Jim, who was working as a caddy there. When he arrived, his brother said, "Hey, they're looking for caddies. Do you want a job" He continued caddying for many years at Latrobe Country Club and Laurel Valley Golf Club. He was a hardworking, loving husband and father who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Fowler; and his nephew, William Walker. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cecelia "Cindy" Kloock; his daughter, Cynthia L. Fowler, of Latrobe; his son, Donald D. Fowler Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Canada; his grandchildren, Ryan and Taryl; his great-grandchildren, Dreyton and Justyce; his brother, James Fowler (Irene); his sister, Nancy Walker (Gene Roadman); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery will be private for the family. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
