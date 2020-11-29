1/1
Donald D. Fowler
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald D. Fowler, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Blanche (Smith) Fowler. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Kennametal for 37 years. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Methodist Church in Youngstown. Don started working as a caddy at Latrobe Country Club when he was 12 years old. His mother sent him there to give a sandwich to his brother, Jim, who was working as a caddy there. When he arrived, his brother said, "Hey, they're looking for caddies. Do you want a job" He continued caddying for many years at Latrobe Country Club and Laurel Valley Golf Club. He was a hardworking, loving husband and father who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Fowler; and his nephew, William Walker. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Cecelia "Cindy" Kloock; his daughter, Cynthia L. Fowler, of Latrobe; his son, Donald D. Fowler Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Canada; his grandchildren, Ryan and Taryl; his great-grandchildren, Dreyton and Justyce; his brother, James Fowler (Irene); his sister, Nancy Walker (Gene Roadman); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery will be private for the family. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved