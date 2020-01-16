|
Donald E. Dudik, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born May 21, 1932, in Port Vue, son of the late Michael and Pearl (Klaja) Dudik. Prior to his retirement, Don was a pipe inspector for US Steel and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. He enjoyed gardening, listening to oldies music and was an avid Steelers fan. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Dudik; and son, Shawn Dudik. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Phillians and her husband, David Jr.; stepson, Scott Dudik and his wife, Cathi; three grandchildren, Gage, Gavin and Cylee; and sisters, Dolores Waskowitz, Linda Dudik and Cookie Marote.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by entombment in New St. Joseph Cemetery.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020