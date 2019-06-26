Donald E. Kuhn, 82, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Eugene and Evajean (Myers) Kuhn. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Greensburg Concrete Block Co. He was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and the Youngwood Sportsmen's Club. He was a National Guard veteran. Donald enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, going to his camp and antique car shows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Jane (Fennell) Kuhn; his daughter, Donna J. Kuhn; and his brother, Robert Kuhn. He is survived by two sons, Randy Kuhn and Stacey French, of Greensburg, and Barry Kuhn and wife, Janet, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Shawn, Danyal, Hannah (Shane), Rachelle, Emily and Joey; three great-grandchildren, Ryland, Weston and Deacon; his brother, Dale Kuhn and wife, Lois, of Greensburg; two sisters, Marlene Firmstone and husband, Kenneth, of Mt. Pleasant, and Joanne Jones, of Mechanicsburg; several nieces and nephews; and two canine companions, Archie and Pepper.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Harrold Lutheran Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary