Donald E. "Don" Marsiglio, 84, of Murrysville, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born May 4, 1936, in Export and was a son of the late Bertolo and Elda (Baldovin) Marsiglio. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty J. (Kohosek) Marsiglio; loving son, Daniel M. Marsiglio; and a brother, Robert Marsiglio. Don was a retired employee of MSA Murrysville, a member of Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville and was an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Murrysville Senior Center, Murrysville American Legion, and volunteered his time at MOS Food Bank. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his adored grandchildren. Surviving are his loving son, Donald J. (Beth) Marsiglio, of North Huntingdon; daughter-in-law Allison Marsiglio, of Murrysville; cherished grandchildren, Laura, Kevin, Dominic, Caleb and Griffin Marsiglio; a brother, William Marsiglio; and a sister, Gloria Clyborn. He is also survived by many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Only 25 people are permitted in the building at one time, and all visitors must wear face shields. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday in Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. (Everyone please meet at the church; face shields required.) Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export, with military honors accorded by the Greensburg VFW Post 33 Honor Guard. The family suggests memorial contributions in Mr. Marsiglio's name to the Murrysville Senior Center or the Westmoreland County Food Bank. For directions, to order flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.