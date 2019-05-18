Donald Frederick Baker, 90, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 5, 1928, at his home in Youngwood, a son of the late Thomas Seward and Emma Rose (Rigney) Baker. Prior to retirement, he had been a metallurgist for Westinghouse. Donald was an Army veteran who saw active duty in Korea and Japan during the Korean War. He was squadron leader and assistant platoon sergeant of the Combat Engineers in the First Calvary, Dog Company. He graduated from Greensburg High School, class of 1945. After high school, he studied journalism. He and his friend Paul Ruff founded the Baltzer Meyer Historical Society in Westmoreland County, which connected many people to information about their ancestors through the important genealogical work done there. He was an invited speaker to many local groups interested in the history of early settlements in Westmoreland County. Donald was an avid organic gardener throughout his life and had a vast knowledge of gardening. His family and friends enjoyed the multitude of vegetables and fruits from the garden he cared for with his wife, Nancy. He was a member of St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ, Greensburg, where over the years he served as a deacon, elder and past president of the church council. He was awarded the honor of Elder Emeritus for leadership. He was a member of the Sewickley Creek Watershed Association, advocating for clean water. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. Donald thought of every day as a gift and was constantly thankful to God. He looked for the good in every person. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Frederick and Susan (Butler) Baker; two grandsons, Brian Matthew Baker and Michael David Baker; his brother, Thomas Baker; and his sister, Hallie Rose Confer. He was a beloved husband and friend to his wife, Nancy Susanne (Goodlin) Baker. He will also be greatly missed by his children, Timothy Baker, of Hurst, Texas, Susan (Baker) Snyder Urchek and husband, David, of Blairsville, Elizabeth (Baker) Bandyk and husband, Mark, of Amelia Island, Fla., and Kathleen Baker-Brosh and husband, Bob Brosh, of Bel Air, Md.; his daughter-in-law, Melissa (Grimes) Baker, of Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, in St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ, 103 St. John's Church Road, Greensburg, with the Rev. Dr. Paul L. Westcoat Jr. officiating. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Harrold United Church of Christ. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019