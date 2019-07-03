Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Donald F. Bayne


1921 - 2019
Donald F. Bayne Obituary
Donald F. Bayne, 98, of Apollo, died peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019, in Murrysville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 13, 1921, in Harmarville, the son of the late Andrew and Hazel (Crawford) Bayne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leafa Pearl (Roney) Bayne. Prior to retiring, Donald was employed as a coal miner. He was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, having earned the rank of sergeant. Donald loved spending time with his beloved family and friends. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed woodworking. Donald will be dearly missed by his devoted daughter, Donna Schimizzi and her husband, Ray, of Apollo; and treasured grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole and Carole. He was a loving great- and great-great-grandfather to all of his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Funeral services for Donald will be conducted at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Kara Propst, of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Murrysville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center Activity Fund, 3300 Logan Ferry Road, Murrysville, PA 15668. Please write "Donald Bayne" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 3, 2019
