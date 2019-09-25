|
Donald F. Vargo Sr., 84, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 31, 1934, in Baggaley, he was a son of the late Michael Vargo and Dorothy (Payne) Barlock. Prior to his retirement, Don had been employed at Latrobe Construction. For many years, Don enjoyed playing bass guitar with local bands. A veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, he served as a platoon sergeant during the Vietnam and Cold War eras. He was actively involved in various veterans' service organizations in the area, particularly as a member of the funeral details for the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard and the Armbrust Veterans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Barlock. Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna F. (Wirick) Vargo, of Latrobe; one son, Donald F. Vargo Jr., of Latrobe; one daughter, Darlene F. Upson and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Derek Baughman, Ryan Wanichko, Lindsay Cramer and her husband Derrick, and Donald F. Vargo III; and three great-grandchildren, Dominick, Carson and Deacon.
At Don's request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019