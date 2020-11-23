1/
Donald G. Downard Jr.
1940 - 2020
Donald G. Downard Jr., 80, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Springdale, son of the late Donald Sr. and Dorothy Waugaman Downard. Donald loved country music and enjoyed collecting trains. He is survived by his daughter, Annette (Robert) Swartz, of Tarentum; and three grandchildren, Tiffany Downward, Austin Swartz and Madison Swartz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Karen Klems Downard; and brother, Kenneth Downard. All services are private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, is handling arrangements. rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
