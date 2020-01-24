|
|
Donald G. Kattic, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Cape Coral Hospital, Cape Coral, Fla. He was born Jan. 9, 1933, in McKeesport, to the son of the late George and Catherine (Dujmic) Kattic. He graduated from McKeesport High School in 1951 and joined the Marine Corps, where he participated in operations against enemy force in Central Korea from 1952 to 1953. As a result, he earned the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Navy Occupational Service Medal. After the conflict with Korea ended, Don moved on to the prestigious Marine Corps shooting team at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Because of his experiences in Korea, Mr. Kattic found a desire to pursue a career in teaching U.S. history to high school students, and went on to teach at Norwin for more than 35 years. He then met his beloved wife, Joanne, and began his family. Don earned his teaching degree from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. Don was a member and former usher at St. Agnes Church of North Huntingdon, and member and past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781 of Irwin for more than 20 years. Mr. Kattic was honored by his beloved Pittsburgh sports team as the Hometown Hero by the Pittsburgh Penguins and at the Salute to Soldiers by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was proud to hold the record at Three Rivers Stadium for the longest fall. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joanne (Andrejcak) Kattic; and a grandson, "JJ" John Patrick Jones III. Surviving are five daughters, Laura (Philip) Ivkovich, of Vero Beach, Fla., Lana (Mark) Huffman, of Surfside Beach, S.C., Lisa (Ed) Kovalcin, Luanne Jones and Leslie (Tom) Quealy, all of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Cara Falk, Christine Machen, Heidi Huffman, Katie Adcock, Melissa McDonald, Philip Ivkovich, Eddie Kovalcin, Mandie Starkey, Claire Jones, Tommy and Trey Quealy; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Paige, Brooke, Billy, Avery, Anderson, Ruby, Julian, Bryce, Amelia, Ellie, Grace, Madison, Murphie.
The Kattic family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin (the funeral will be open for public visitation from 8 a.m. until the conclusion of the evening visitation Monday). Parting prayers will take place at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, the Don Kattic Scholarship has been established and donations may be made by check made out to the Norwin School District Community Foundation, memo line to designate Don Kattic Scholarship, mailed to 281 McMahon Drive, or online at https://nsdcf.org/donate/ (choose OTHER in Step 2 and designate Don Kattic Scholarship). For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2020