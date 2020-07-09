Donald Harry Kriebel, 84, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Library, Pa., a son of the late Walter Reed Kriebel and Wealth Mae (Watterson) Kriebel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty May Boyer Kriebel; his brothers, Harrold, William, Thomas and Leroy; and his loving sister, Dolores Kriebel Lytle. Surviving are his loving children, Cindy (John) Mitaly, of Penn Township, Richard (Leoma) Kriebel, of Rapid City, S.D., and William Kriebel, of Phoenix, Ariz.; cherished grandchildren, Brenda (Matt) Rissler, John Mitaly IV, Cody Mitaly, Jacqueline Kriebel, Justin Kriebel, Michael (Tammy) Kriebel, Todd (Amanda) Kriebel, Courtney Kriebel, Jeremy Kriebel and Jesse Kriebel; adored great-grandchildren, Luke and Caleb Kriebel; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was a corporal in the Army Reserves and member of the Church of God. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family only. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store