Donald J. Beranek, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Excela Health- Frick Hospital. Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Beranek was born April 14, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Albert and Helen Brown Beranek. He was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School. Prior to his retirement in 1998, Don had been employed by the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the Maintenance Department. He was a member of the Polish Falcons and the Hecla Sportsmen's Club. Don is survived by his loving family, his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia "Patty" Bellush Beranek; and his children, James D. (Debbie) Beranek and Mark A. Beranek, all of Mt. Pleasant, and Donald (Leanna) Beranek of Connellsville. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jason Beranek, Jacqueline (Derek) Lyle, Michael Rietski and Nicole (Justin) Young; and by his great-grandchildren, Nina Lyle, Vincent Lyle and Justine Young. Don is also survived by his sister, Maxine (Robert) Shebeck, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Beranek; his grandson, Dale Younkin; and brothers, infant Albert Beranek, William Beranek and John "Jack" Beranek. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Don will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Private Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.