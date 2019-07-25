Donald J. Duva, 81, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. He was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Altoona, a son of the late Joseph J. and Ruby M. Traficante Duva. He was a graduate of Altoona Area High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War. He enlisted in the PA State Police May 7, 1959, where he served for 30 years, 10 years as a uniformed trooper and 20 years as criminal investigator at the Greensburg barracks. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 62, Retired State Police Association, Westmoreland County Law Enforcement Association, and American Legion Post No. 982. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Lee Adams Duva; a son, Joseph Duva and his wife, Ingrid; a daughter, Diane Duva Falo and her husband, Mark; and six grandchildren, Megan Falo, Kristina Falo, Katelyn Falo, Nicklas Duva, Isabella Duva and Santino Duva.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Father Tyler Bandura as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 25 to July 26, 2019