1/
Donald J. Gelet Sr.
1949 - 2020
Donald J. Gelet Sr., 71, of Wyano, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born July 4, 1949, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Anna (Consavitch) Gelet Jr. Prior to retirement, he was employed by South Huntingdon Township. Don was a Navy veteran and a member of the Wyano VFW. Surviving are two children, Donald Gelet Jr. (Kim Filapose) and Heather (Keith) Waywood; grandchildren, Breanna Filapose, Brandon Gelet, Kierra Waywood, and Brylie Waywood; sisters, Barbara Cook, Ruth Kustra, and Donna (Robert) Karfelt; sisters-in-law, Loretta Gelet and Bernie Gelet; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles W. Gelet Jr., Robert J. Gelet, and John N. Gelet. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Due to pandemic restrictions, the funeral service and burial will be private. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
SEP
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
