Donald James Henry, born Dec. 14, 1932, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with his daughter, Luette, and son-in-law, Bobby, by his side. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Donna Mae (Baker) Henry; parents, John and Margaret Henry; and brothers, Wilfred (Billy), John, Ralph, Robert and Philip Henry. He is survived by his daughter, Luette (Bobby) Sharpe; son, Donald (Connie) Henry; daughter, Amy (Lori Ruffner) Henry; granddaughter, Sara (Zachary Van Allen) Henry; grandson, Joshua (Sarah) Henry; granddaughter, Jamie Henry; great-grandson, Wyatt Henry; and his sisters, Maureen and Patricia Henry. Don worked at Roy C. Price Ironworks that became Wheaton and Sons for 55 years. He was an avid gardener and card player. His vegetables were the highlight of summer for many family friends and strangers. Don was the mayor of SWHYKGT for 43 years. He was the oldest living member of The Italian Brotherhood of Guffey Club and a member of the Italian Miners Society. Don loved football. He played for the McKeesport Tigers and was honored by the school for his time playing. He loved Friday night football games at Norwin and McKeesport. He made an impact on everyone he loved and met along the years. He will be truly missed. By the way, as Don said, "Glad I saw ya."
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in Wesley United Methodist Church, in White Oak. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019