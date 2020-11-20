1/
Donald J. Martz, 81, of Madison, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 2, 1939, a son of the late Glenn M. and Ruth Faith Martz. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jason D. Martz; and three brothers, Carl Martz, Paul Martz and Larry Martz. He was a member of Downtown United Methodist Church, Madison. He was a Past Master of the former Lodge No. 593 Free and Accepted Masons and was a Past Director of the American Paint Horse Association. Prior to retirement, Don was an accountant and land manager for Consol Energy. He was also owner/operator of J-D Farms, of Madison. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Derr Martz; a daughter, Kathy (James) Salisbury, of Madison; two granddaughters, Ashley (Casey) Marsh, of West Newton, and Katlyn (Cameron) Courtney, of Fort Worth, Texas; and three great-granddaughters, Kaylee Marsh, Ashlyn Marsh and Payton Courtney. There will be no public visitation or service, at this time. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 20, 2020.
