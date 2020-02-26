|
|
Donald J. Scalzott, 79, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Jan. 21, 1941, in North Vandergrift, a son of the late Guido and Angelina Bondi Scalzott. Don attended Vandergrift High School, graduating in 1958, and joined the Navy in 1958, receiving the Conduct Medal and Vietnam Service Medal, being honorably discharged in 1962. Returning to Vandergrift, he married Marilyn Lindfors, living on Cooper Street. Don served on the Vandergrift Police Force for many years, and then worked for Pennsylvania National Insurance. Don was a previous partner with E.S.S. Insurance Group, with offices in West Kittanning and South Greensburg.. He retired in 2008. Don was a previous member of the Kittanning Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Fellowship. He was also a member of the Armstrong County United Way, the Kittanning Salvation Army Advisory Board, and a former member and president of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship of Greensburg, He was a current member of the Latin American Beneficial Club of Ford City, a life member of South Greensburg American Legion Post No. 981, and the Sons of Italy Emilia Sammartino Lodge No. 2831 of Greensburg. Don was a founding member of Word of Life Ministries in Greensburg, serving as the corporate secretary/treasurer up until his death. He had also previously served as an elder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn J. Lindfors Scalzott, in 2014; and an infant daughter, Tracy Marie, in 1965. He is survived by a son, Donald G. Scalzott (Pamela), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a daughter, Gina Marie Pomponi (John), of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Tracey Marie and Donald G. Scalzott II, Domenic, Gianna and Salvatore Pomponi; a sister, Teresa Scalzott, of Leechburg; a brother, Kurt Scalzott (Anne), of Vandergrift; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Donald from 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday in Word of Life Church, 4497 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-8790. A funeral service will follow at noon in the church. Don's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Word of Life Ministries Youth Ministry, 4497 State Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601, or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.