Donald Leslie Black Sr., 92, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, in Pittsburgh. He was born Sunday, July 22, 1928, in North Apollo, the son of the late Clarence A. and Mable Douthitt Black. Before his retirement, he was employed as a crane man at Allegheny Ludlum, in Leechburg, for more than 37 years. Donald was a member of the North Apollo Church of God. He loved to work on cars, watch football, hunt and fish and watch westerns on TV. He enjoyed painting, and some of his work still hangs on his family's walls. He is survived by six children, Donald L. Black Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Apollo, Susan D. Berger and her husband, Dr. Al Berger, of Oakdale, N.Y., Keren L. Hobba and her husband, "Skip", of Stuart, Fla., Barbara A. Arczynski and her husband, Dennis, also of Stuart, Fla., Peggy L. Abbott and her husband, Frank, of Front Royal, Va., and Dennis D. Black, of Apollo; 13 grandchildren and12 great-grandchildren; a brother, David Black and his wife, Ann, of Millville, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Barto Black, in 2014; two grandchildren, Andrew and Tyler Morin; and a sister, Eloise Kelly. A private visitation was held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, and funeral services were also held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, with Pastor Lee Rupert, officiating. Interment was held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
