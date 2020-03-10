Home

Donald L. Campbell


1933 - 2020
Donald L. Campbell Obituary
Donald Lee Campbell, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Transitions Health Center. He was born Aug. 11, 1933, in Butler, a son of the late Edmund C. and Myrtle Bowers Campbell. Prior to his retirement, Don was employed by the Port Authority as a city bus driver. He was an Army Corporal, having served during the Korean War as a paratrooper, and a former Boy Scout leader. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Campbell; two sons, Edward (Darlene) and Michael (Sharon); one daughter, Kimberly Novak (John); one sister, Nancy Deal; and three grandchildren, Shelby and Dalton Novak and Juliana Rossi. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
