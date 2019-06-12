Donald L. Critchlow, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born Nov. 25, 1929, in McKeesport, a son of the late Clifford and Margaret Critchlow. Prior to his retirement, Donald was the owner of Critchlow Heating and Plumbing. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, former member of Norwin Lions Club and enjoyed traveling in his RV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. Pommer Critchlow. He is survived by his children, Lee Critchlow and his wife, Patty, Linda Griffin and her husband, Larry, and Mark Critchlow and his wife, Ruthann; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth (Sean), Nathan, Jeremy (Jocelyn), Larry, Amanda (Chris) and Iean; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Genevieve, Sadie, Cody, Anna, Taylor, Smokey, Sean and Addison; brother, Ken (Marilyn) Critchlow; and lifelong friend, Phyllis Gregory.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittsburgh Children's Hospital.