Donald L. Raspotnik Obituary
Donald L. Raspotnik, 61, of Westmoreland City, formerly of Level Green, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in his home. He will be deeply missed by anyone that had the joy of knowing him. He was lovingly known as Pappy by his grandchildren. Don could be found riding his Harley or watching a game on TV, usually hockey or football. Don was also never one to shy away from a dance floor and would often be the first one out there, dancing all night long. Don enjoyed his time as a member of the Norwin Elks Lodge No. 2313 in Penn Township. Patiently waiting for him in heaven are his parents, Francis and Lucille (Lacivita) Raspotnik; his wife, Deborah Raspotnik; and his dogs, Keesha and Kirby. Don will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren, Donald F. and Nicole Raspotnik (Ryan and Abigail), of Latrobe, Kayla and Mark Brancato (Anna), of Irwin, and Hannah Polosky, of Latrobe; and his by his brother, Frank Raspotnik (Bonnie), of Apollo. There are also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss Don, especially his longtime companion, Chrissy Sage, and her children, Libbi and Kelly, who adored Don and loved him deeply. Don is also survived by their cat, Diesel. Unfortunately, due to current world circumstances, the family has decided to forgo a traditional viewing and funeral, instead opting to have a celebration of life in the near future. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
