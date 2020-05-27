Donald Mark Fleming, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. He was 89 years old. Don was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Trafford and was a son of the late Michael and Catherine Fleming. He served three years in the Army during the Korean War before his honorable discharge in January 1952. He married the love of his life, Esther (Millberg), in July 1954, and they were married for 63 years. After leaving the military, he and his wife owned and operated Fleming's Superette, a butcher and grocery shop in Pitcairn, for more than 30 years. In the late 1960s, when supermarkets threatened his business, Don researched sausage and kolbassi recipes at the Carnegie Library and developed his own unique recipes. Fleming's Superette kolbassi and Pitcairn Smokies were distributed throughout the United States, and he was known locally as the Kolbassi King. After a fire destroyed the business, Don became a tax preparer, first working for H&R Block before establishing his own independent business, helping clients until his final days. Don was an active member of the American Legion Post 711 and served as the post commander for many years. Don savored his time recognizing fellow veterans, especially on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. He was a member and Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, Manordale Valley Council, 4226. He represented both of these organizations, presenting leadership awards and interacting with local eighth grade students. More than anything else, Don was a great PapPap who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to take them fishing, go to the beach and spend Sundays watching Steelers games with them. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Fleming; parents; brothers, Jim and Bill; and his beloved dogs, Gypsy, Nikki and Mollie. Don is survived by his four children, Linda (Bob Mitchell) Fleming, of Murrysville, Kimberly (David) Whiteman, of Delmont, Denise (Michael) Soisson, of Mechanicsburg, and Mark (Amy Pickard) Fleming, of Murrysville; 11 grandchildren, Drew, Alex, Megan, Dan, Cory, Becky, Bridgette, Chrissy, Joni, Nick and Suzy; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Don will be private with his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards and notes sharing a memory may be sent to the Fleming family at 3507 Mayer Drive, Murrysville, PA 15668. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.