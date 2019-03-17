Donald M. Hisker, 95, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home. He was born March 18, 1923, in Greensburg, a son of the late Morris L. and Lydia Wigfield Hisker. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He had worked at Robertshaw from 1941 to 1988, except for during the time that he served in the Navy as a First Class Petty Officer during World War II. During the war, he received the Victory Medal and the American Campaign and Asiatic-Pacific. He graduated as an Aviation Machinist Mate in Chicago, Ill., and also graduated from Aviation Free Gunnery School in Hollywood, Fla. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Eleanor Ann Hoffer Hisker; and his siblings, William Hisker, Eugene Hisker, Dorothy Jo Leonard and Nancy Schildkamp. He is survived by his son, James E. Hisker (Jane); his daughter, Amy L. Opsitnick (Edward), all of Greensburg; his granddaughter, Liz Opsitnick; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Donald from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment with military honors will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . The family would like to thank his caregivers, Tamica Guest and Kimberly Williams, for their care. Donald's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary