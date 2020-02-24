|
Donald M. Hullenbaugh, 84, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 15,1935, in Slickville, a son of the late Raymond and Mary (Ashbaugh) Hullenbaugh. He worked at 7UP in Herminie and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette. Donald is survived by his wife, Margaret A. (Kunkle) Hullenbaugh; children, Diane Hullenbaugh, of California, Kenneth Hullenbaugh, of Jeannette, Melissa Hager and Ronald, of Export, Ruth Ann Duncan and Donald Hullenbaugh, of Louisiana, and Vickie Greenawalt and Dave, of Jeannette; siblings, Arnie Hullenbaugh and Janet Hullenbaugh; grandchildren, Kevin, Jessica, Brianna, Miranda, Matthew and Cody; and numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with Donald's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.