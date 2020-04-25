Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Donald N. Pivirotto


1961 - 2020
Donald N. Pivirotto Obituary
Donald N. Pivirotto, 59, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born March 29, 1961, in Oakland, a son of Sonia Spelic Pivirotto and the late Donald Pivirotto. He was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of 1979 and later attended the University of Pittsburgh and earned his degree in communications. Donny worked in construction, spent time volunteering at the Westmoreland County Food Bank and was an animal lover. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Lisa Pivirotto and her fiance, George Carr; and numerous cousins. Services are private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
