Donald "Doc" Owen Holliday Jr., of Jersey Shore, Pa., and formerly of Uniontown and Connellsville, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born in Uniontown on Feb. 15, 1948, son of the late Donald Owen Holliday Sr. and Edith (Leonelli) Holliday. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Dunn. Donald was a 1966 graduate of Uniontown High School. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church of Jersey Shore. Donald worked as a coal miner with U.S. Steel. He was a member of the Sons of Italy and BPOE Elks. He was an avid golfer, lover of cars and baseball fan. Left to cherish Donald's memory are his wife of 46 years, Linda (Geyer) Holliday, of Jersey Shore; daughters, Michelle Holliday, of Jersey Shore, and Amanda McElroy and husband Jesse, of Jersey Shore; grandsons, Owen Zvara and Jacob McElroy; brothers, Thomas Holliday and wife Kathy and David Holliday and wife Sonya; sister, Lisa Dunn; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a blessing service celebrating Donald's life at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Donald can be made to Greater Hope Care Center, 224 Broad St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.