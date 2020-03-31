|
Donald P. Hughes, 86, of Natrona Heights, died Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a son of the late Earl and Helen Phillips Hughes. He was born May 9, 1933, in Waynesburg, Pa. Don entered the Army when he was 14, and when he was 18, he finished his tour of duty. During his time at Fort Atterbury, Ind., he met a girl, Jacqueline Blackford. For him, it was "love at first sight," and he knew he would marry her one day. Knowing each other for just three months, they married on June 30, 1951. This June would have marked their 69th wedding anniversary. Their union produced two children, a son, Donald E. Hughes and his wife, Wendy, and his daughter and caregiver, Joyce E. Hughes Schiebel and her husband, Alan, of Natrona Heights. Don worked as an engineer for Peoples Natural Gas Co. all his life until his retirement in 1989. He was active in the 1960s and 1970s with the Buffalo Township Fire Department (assistant chief) and later with the Sarver VFD as their chief. He loved cars; buying them, detailing them, loved them! and owned over 100 in his lifetime, most of them Fords. In addition to his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory, his doting grandchildren, each of them sure that they are his No. 1, Shannon (Bobby) Marshall, Donna (Bernie) Carr, Jacqueline (Jason) Hazlett, and DJ, Caitlin and Erin Hughes; also great-grandchildren, Hannah and Olivia Carr, Alyssa and Dalton Marshall, and Emma Hazlett. He also leaves behind a sister, Beverly (Ralph) McClellan, of Ocala, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Cathy Hughes, of the Villages, Fla.; two brothers, M. "Rudy" (Sue) Hughes, of Oberlin, Ohio, and B. Richard (Glenda) Hughes, of Uniontown, Pa.; special friends that he considered family, Gary, Debbie, and Melea Venturini, of Freeport; also all of his wonderful friends at the Natrona Heights McDonald's, where he sat in the same booth for more than 30 years, every morning since retirement. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Jerry Hughes; his sister, DeEtta Taylor; his son, Donald E. Hughes in 2007; and his granddaughter, Alaina Dawn Schiebel in 2001. There will be no service at this time, due to the coronavirus, but prayers for him, his family and our country would be appreciated. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.