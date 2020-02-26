|
Donald P. McGuffey, 87, of New Stanton, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. Mt. Pleasant. Don was born March 19, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Richard Paul and Nellie King McGuffey. He was a member of West Newton United Presbyterian Church, Free and Accepted Masons Marion Lodge 562, Connellsville, a 50-year member of the R.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons, earning a Masonic service emblem, and a member of Elks Lodge 868, Mt. Pleasant. Don was retired from Robertshaw Controls Corp., New Stanton. Surviving are his brother, William H. McGuffey and wife, Carol, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents. Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Hilda Hauger and Althea Gardner. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Manon officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please visit Don's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.