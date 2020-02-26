Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Clair Cemetery
Donald P. McGuffey Obituary
Donald P. McGuffey, 87, of New Stanton, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. Mt. Pleasant. Don was born March 19, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Richard Paul and Nellie King McGuffey. He was a member of West Newton United Presbyterian Church, Free and Accepted Masons Marion Lodge 562, Connellsville, a 50-year member of the R.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons, earning a Masonic service emblem, and a member of Elks Lodge 868, Mt. Pleasant. Don was retired from Robertshaw Controls Corp., New Stanton. Surviving are his brother, William H. McGuffey and wife, Carol, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents. Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Hilda Hauger and Althea Gardner. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Manon officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Please visit Don's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
