Donald P. Spillers, 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born March 17, 1931, in New Kensington, son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Raught) Spillers. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean C. Spillers; four brothers, James, Richard, Norman and Buddy Spillers; and a sister, Jean Branthoover. Prior to retirement, Don worked as a lineman for T.W. Philips Gas Company for many years. He was a 32nd degree Mason and enjoyed being outdoors. He is survived by his two children, Jill (Bill Montan) Spillers, of Irwin, and Stephen (Jennifer) Spillers, of Lancaster, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Alyssa Mountan, Olivia Spillers, Caleb Spillers, Ben Spillers and Emma Spillers. He is also survived by two sisters, Fanny Lou Ash and Carol McLaughlin; two brothers, Jared Spillers and Jack Spillers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with Pastor Richard Phipps officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or in Donald's name.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019