Donald Ray Baluh, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, and was a son of the late John and Adaline (Hrabak) Baluh. Don was a veteran of the Navy and, prior to retirement in 1990, he was employed by Bell Telephone with 42 years of service. He was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and a member of Free and Accepted Masons Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275. Along with church work, Don's favorite pastimes included gardening, woodworking, golf, bowling and watching Penn State football. Above all, however, he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Baluh. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 68 years, Anna Belle (Sowers) Baluh; his daughter, Dawn Dietz and her husband Shawn, of Irwin; two granddaughters, Sarah Ondriezek and Emma Garrighan; his sister, Doris Lori; a sister-in-law, Faye Musick; a brother-in-law, Pastor William Sowers; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.