Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
West Hempfield Presbyterian Church
8 W. Hempfield Drive
Irwin, PA
1933 - 2020
Donald R. Greenawalt Obituary
Donald R. Greenawalt, 86, of Wendel, died Friday, Feb.28, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec.9, 1933, in Jeannette, the son of the late William C. and Ella (Garver) Greenawalt. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters. He retired from Bell Telephone after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Freemasons Shidle Lodge No. 601 and a 32nd degree mason. Don enjoyed having his children over to listen to polkas, western music and great jazz and cooking his famous "pappy" burgers. He also loved to "cut the rug" at the Slovenian Ballroom with his loving wife of 66 years, Betty. He is survived by Betty, daughter, Dawn Cheryl (Louis) Nestico, of Irwin, sons, Randy (Jackie) and Brandon (his girlfriend Dana), all of Wendel, and his grandchildren, Melissa, Cory (Misty) Nestico, Carly (Travis) Auerbeck, Alicia and Brandon Jr., and his great-grandsons, Ellis and Leo Auerbeck; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don also leaves behind two faithful felines, Loki and Doyle. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Hempfield Drive, Irwin. The family wishes to thank all the women who cared for Don from the Redstone at Home Hospice and also the workers from Redstone Home Health who also cared for him. Their care and compassion was exceptional and greatly appreciated.
