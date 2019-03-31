Donald R. Hawkins, 85, formerly of Forest Hills, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 62 years to Joan Hawkins; loving father of Donald (Kim), Jeff (Terri), Terri Brunetti (Tom), Beth Buchanan (Bill), Blaise (Kelley) and Nancy Burnett (Rod); grandfather to Kristen Hash (Jeff), Breanna, Anthony Brunetti, Jessica Brunetti, Evan Buchanan, Laura Beth Buchanan, Kaitlyn Charles (Josh), Levi and Benjamin; great-grandfather to Blaise Charles, Sawyer Charles and Juliana Hash; survived by brother, Chuck (Janie); and many nieces and nephews. Donald graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and later earned his MBA. Donald was employed at Westinghouse as an industrial engineer for many years, was director of marketing for associated securities for 16 years and worked as a mining engineer at North American Mining and Florence Mining. Education was very important to him and he continued to take classes well into his 70s and loved to encourage his kids, grandkids and others to reach out in this way to benefit themselves as well. He was very proud of his wife for going back to school to become a nurse, despite the fact that they had six young kids at the time. After retirement, he enjoyed living with his wife at Plantation Landings in Haines City, Fla. for 17 years. Donald enjoyed golfing, playing cards and talking to just about anyone.

Friends will be received at a memorial visitation from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary