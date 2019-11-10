Home

Donald R. Miller


1930 - 08
Donald R. Miller Obituary
Donald R. Miller, 89, of Penn Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Scioto County, Ohio, to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Hammerstein) Miller. Don worked as a superintendent for Elliott Co. for 26 years. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Miller; and siblings, Betty, John and Fred. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Catherine (Duff) Brace, and their children, Megan and Chelsea, Richard (Lisa) Miller, and their children, Richard and April, and DJ Miller and her children, Abby, Hannah, Ryan and Timmy; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edward, William and Frank Miller, Helen Bowen, Mary Kay Blankenship Marshall and Theresa More.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019
