Donald R. Momyer, 95, of Smithton, South Huntingdon Township, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. He was born April 11, 1924, in South Huntingdon Township, a son of the late Lucien and Beulah Mae Sherbondy Momyer. He was a retired dairy farmer, a member of Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton, a World War II Army veteran with the 662th Field Artillery Battalion primary as a cannoneer on an 8-inch howitzer who participated in the Rhineland and central European campaigns, and was a charter member of the VFW Post No. 7812 of West Newton. Donald returned from WWll to marry, start a family and take up dairy farming. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Gail Chapman; brothers, Robert and David Momyer; and sisters, Orpha Miller and Janet Grush. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eileen Roebuck Momyer; sons, Gregory and John, both of South Huntingdon Township; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Alice Mook, of Meadville; a son-in-law, Jerry Chapman, of West Newton; and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Additional viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of service, in the funeral home with the Rev. John Marrow officiating. Burial with military honors by the West Newton VFW will be in Hoffman Cemetery, Smithton. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 30 to May 31, 2019