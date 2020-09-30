1/1
Donald R. Rhome
1937 - 2020
Donald Richard Rhome, 83, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Bovard, a son of the late Arthur and Olive Grimm Rhome. He was the owner of the former Don Rhome's Heating in Greensburg and served in the Marine Corps. Don lived for his family and strived to give them the best life possible. He also enjoyed traveling in his RV with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Yvonne May "Bonnie" Sphon Rhome; three children, Jeff Rhome (Jane), of Jacksonville, Fla., Pam Fazi (Burt), of Pittsburgh, and Barry Rhome (Susan), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Justin Rhome, Rachel Horton (Nick), Nicholas Kozinko III and Alexander Kozinko; five great-grandchildren, Sadie Jane, Daphne and Tessa Horton, and Zander and Evee Acosta; two brothers, Arnold "Mick" Rhome (Peg), of Bovard, and Glen Rhome, of Washington state; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Don's life at a gathering to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Services will be private. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Don's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
