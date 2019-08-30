|
|
Donald R. Ross, 88, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Meadville, a son of the late Andrew Ross Sr. and Helen Gower Ross. Don was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 981. He loved spending time with his family, the game of golf and fishing. After retiring from Westinghouse Airbrake, he worked as a transporter for Enterprise Rent A Car for 11 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Marie Ross; two brothers, Joseph and Andrew Ross Jr.; and a sister, Joan Bowen. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Joan M. Pertzog Ross; three daughters, Suzanne Gilbert and Tanya Eisenhardt (James Waite), both of North Carolina, and Lynette Ollio (Michael), of Butler; a son, David Ross; eight grandchildren, Kim, Nikki, Mindy, Don, Lindsey, Alea, Connor and Marisa; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Ross (Carol), of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Donald at his funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Our Lady of Grace Church. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Don's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2019