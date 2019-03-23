Donald Sherrick Roadman, 75, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. under the care of Heartland Hospice. He lived for the last eight years at The Grove of Latrobe on Fred Rogers Drive. Donald was born March 21, 1943, in Latrobe, a son of the late Donald W. and Lillian (Swank) Roadman, who passed away in July 1995 and December 1999 respectively. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jones, of Everson, in October 2017. Donald grew up on a farm near Lycippus and attended the Western PA School for the Deaf in Edgewood. He loved animals and raised rabbits as a hobby. He also loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed going to Possum Hollow Gun Club in Whitney with his father for a cold Pepsi. One memory he hated was one of the roosters on the farm; he was glad when it was butchered and was happy to have it as a meal when it was ready! Donald pulled a lot of tricks while growing up. When he was three or four, he climbed up on top of the barn roof after his Grandpap Roadman, who was fixing the roof at the time! He also worked for many years as a laborer for Latrobe Construction. Donald will be sadly missed by all of his loving family, his three sisters, Nancy Jones, of Scottdale, Faye Suhan, of Alverton, and Patty Swank, of Smithton; his two uncles, Bill Swank, of Kingview, and Albert Swank, of Dunbar; many nieces and nephews; and his special niece, Kathy Schmuck, of Scottdale, who was his loving guardian and helped him with all his needs.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at noon Monday, with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.

