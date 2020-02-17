|
|
Donald Schrock, 84, of West Newton, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 12, 1935, in Connellsville, son of the late John and Irene (George) Schrock. Don was a member of First Church of God, West Newton, and F and AM No. 252 Tri-County Lodge. He was a constable for many years and worked at US Steel Irvin Works and the Westmoreland County Sherriff's Department. Don loved to golf and was always seen at his grandchildren's sporting events. Surviving are his wife, Janet (Cornell) Schrock; three children, Brian Schrock and wife, Jackie, Beth Ann Weslager and husband, Rick, and Jeff Schrock and wife, Dee; grandchildren, Angela (Lou), Jason (Lacey), Megan, Jacob, Jeremy, Logan, and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Logan, Ivory, Jaxon, Osiris, and Zephyr; a sister, Beverly Hunt; and his two fur babies, Coco and Veto. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.