Donald T. Nave, 95, of Greensburg, passed peacefully at home Friday, July 24, 2020. He was the son of George and Pearl Nave of Hannastown. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Mirolli); and survived by his sons, Don and Dennis (Cindy); brother-in-law, Nick Mirolli; and several nieces and nephews. Don was an Army staff sergeant and combat veteran of World War II who served in the European Theater, and a life member of VFW Post 33. He was retired from Leonard Brothers/Carolina Trucking Co. Don also owned and operated Greensburg Safe and Lock for over 40 years. Don was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending his time outdoors taking photographs. Don was a skilled hunter and enjoyed big game hunting at his camp in Pa. and in the West with his sons. At Don's request, services will be privately held. Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to the NRA or your favorite charity
.