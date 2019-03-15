Donald Victor Fox, 96, formerly of Pittsburgh, and recently of Griffin, Ga., passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Mr. Fox was born Jan. 28, 1923, in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. and Esther St. Hilaire Fox, and his wife, Margaret Mary Schulz Fox. He was a 1940 graduate of South Hills High School, in Pittsburgh, and a 1950 graduate of University of Pittsburgh, with a bachelor in arts in English. Prior to college, Mr. Fox enlisted into the Army, in January 1943, during World War II. He served as a sergeant with Co B 819th Tank Destroyers during the war and received the America Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal with one Bronze Star, Victory Medal and the South Philippines Liberation Medal. Mr. Fox retired from the McKeesport Daily News as the city editor in 1987. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and LuAnna Fox, of Culloden, Ga., Thomas Fox and Susan Patton-Fox; daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi Fox and David Markowitz, of Pacific Grove, Calif.; grandchildren, Claire Cronin and husband, Stewart, of Georgia, Christopher Fox, of Culloden, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Neeley Cronin and Easton Cronin; and a sister, Joanne Briggs and niece, Alison Briggs Kane, of Atlanta, Ga.

A family memorial will be held at a later date. CONNER-WESTBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to the Nature Conservancy at https://support.nature.org/site/Donation2?10420.donation=form1&df_id=10420 in memory of Donald Fox. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Donald Victor Fox, by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com. and posting your tributes and memories. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary