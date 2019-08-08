|
Donald William Dombrow, 94, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., died Thursday, July 25, in Crossville, Tenn. He was born March 23, 1925, in Penn, a son of the late August and Edith Donaldson Dombrow. He was a graduate of Jeannette High School, Class of 1943. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II in the Pacific, and received the Purple Heart. Prior to retirement, he worked as an auditor and bank examiner. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and belonged to the Elks and other organizations. He was also a member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Geyer Dombrow, and a son, Donald W. Dombrow Jr. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bertha Link Dombrow; two daughters, Susan (Joseph) Potts and Rebecca (Daniel) Troup, both of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Lisa (Eric) Smith, Eric Troup, Adam Troup, August Dombrow and Rachel (Jason) Karns; three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah and Cherith Smith; a sister, Lillian Reno, of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held complete with a military honor guard Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019