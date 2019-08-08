Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dombrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Dombrow


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Dombrow Obituary
Donald William Dombrow, 94, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., died Thursday, July 25, in Crossville, Tenn. He was born March 23, 1925, in Penn, a son of the late August and Edith Donaldson Dombrow. He was a graduate of Jeannette High School, Class of 1943. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II in the Pacific, and received the Purple Heart. Prior to retirement, he worked as an auditor and bank examiner. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and belonged to the Elks and other organizations. He was also a member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Geyer Dombrow, and a son, Donald W. Dombrow Jr. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bertha Link Dombrow; two daughters, Susan (Joseph) Potts and Rebecca (Daniel) Troup, both of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Lisa (Eric) Smith, Eric Troup, Adam Troup, August Dombrow and Rachel (Jason) Karns; three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah and Cherith Smith; a sister, Lillian Reno, of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held complete with a military honor guard Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.