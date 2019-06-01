Donald W. "Whitey" Kooser, 88, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Don was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Oklahoma, Pa., a son of the late Ellsworth Donald and Mary Blanche (Felgar) Kooser. He was married to Delores Elizabeth "Dodie" (Eicher) Kooser, who passed away May 5, 2007. Don was a devoted father, grandfather and retired employee of 31 years with Continental Can Co. in West Mifflin (1949-1980). He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Scottdale, and attended East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1949. A member of the Scottdale Brookman-Hernley VFW Post No. 7781 and the Slovak and Polish Falcons Clubs in Mt. Pleasant, Don also had a lawn mower business that he started with his father from 1970-1995. He enjoyed wood working, and along with his wife, had a craft group that would display their crafts each year at their home for 10 years. Don also had a passion for hunting, spending time each season at the 30-06 Club in Emporium. Don cherished spending time on his front porch with his family and friends and feeding his little squirrel. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family; his two devoted children, Donald Allen Kooser and Pamela Kooser Brown and her husband, Wil, all of Scottdale; his adoring grandchildren, Lauren Francis Kooser and Lucas Donald Kooser; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Jean Jones; and his brother, Wendell "Wendy" Kooser.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Kevin Bundridge officiating. Final resting place will be in Scottdale Cemetery, next to his late wife.

Love Lasts Forever! Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary